Talented pupils win dance festival and opportunity to represent Burnley in finals of prestigious contest
A dance inspired by the Commonwealth Games helped students from Padiham Primary School clinch winning place in the SPAR Lancashire School Games.
By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:45 pm
The pupils have been practising the high energy routine since January, with the help of their teacher Miss Kerry White, and all their hard work certainly paid off and they are the toast of the school in Burnley Road.
They came away with gold medals, certificates, a month's specialist dance coaching and a place in the Lancashire School Games Final representing Burnley at Blackpool Opera House.