Talented Clitheroe pupils 'rock out' to delight audiences

Parents, pupils and staff from Edisford Primary School were treated to a powerful portrayal of the classic rock comedy "School of Rock".



St. Mary’s Centre in Clitheroe was packed with enthusiastic family members, staff and pupils, past and present, as the Class of 2019 performed their hearts out in this family favourite.

What a performance

The sparkling show was the finale of several weeks of rehearsals and the young cast hit just the right note with this raucously comic story of wannabe rock star turned substitute teacher, Dewey Finn and his School of Rock band.

Flowing seamlessly between perfect comic delivery, superb singing and confident choreography, the performance was hugely entertaining and certainly much appreciated by the audience. Family members were vocal in their praise of cast members’ passion, teamwork, energy and sheer talent.

A school spokesman said: "A huge thank you to Mrs Bethany Dryden, Year 6 teacher and creative director of the production, whose vision, energy and enthusiasm have driven the project from start to finish. Audience members left the hall smiling as it was revealed that Mrs Dryden, a past Edisford pupil herself, took part in the very first Edisford performing arts extravaganza, South Pacific, in 2001! A vote of thanks goes also to all members of the production team: lights, music, props, costumes for all of their time and creative input. Thanks also go to the team at St. Mary’s Centre for their support.

"Edisford staff members congratulate the Year 6 cohort for a phenomenal performance and wish them all the very best for their transition to secondary school in September!"