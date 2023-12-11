News you can trust since 1877
Aurora Lights from just off Gorple Road in Worsthorne. Photo: John LittleAurora Lights from just off Gorple Road in Worsthorne. Photo: John Little
Aurora Lights from just off Gorple Road in Worsthorne. Photo: John Little

Take a look at these beautiful readers' photos from across East Lancashire

From frosty Gawthorpe mornings to the magical Northern Lights – our readers’ photos have been as breathtaking as ever so far this month.
By John Deehan
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT

Here are just a selection of the snaps we've received over the past couple of weeks.

If you would like to appear on the Burnley Express' Facebook 'Photo of the Day', please email your pics to [email protected].

.

1. Spectacular Barnoldswick sunrise

. Photo: Zoe Hodkinson

.

2. Frosty view from Hurstwood

. Photo: Helen Cottam

.

3. Starling eating berries

. Photo: Stephen Root

.

4. Frosty sunrise in Towneley Park

. Photo: John Shanley

