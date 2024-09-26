Support After Suicide's glittering charity ball returns to Burnley for its second year
Support After Suicide will host its charity ball on Saturday, November 30th, at the Longside Lounge at Turf Moor, Burnley, at 7-30pm.
The organisers are bringing it back at the request of last year’s attendees who helped to raise £10,500 to pay for counselling at Pendleside Hospice for those bereaved by suicide.
Sharon Chapman, of Support After Suicide, said tickets for this year’s bash “are selling well.”
“That many people asked us if we’d put it on again and it raised a lot of money last year. Hopefully, it will be bigger and better this year. Everyone who comes to our fundraising events have become a bit of a family now. And I’ve realised, just people enjoying themselves is a good way of supporting mental health.”
Tickets include a welcome drink, three-course meal, and entertainment with Diana DoGood, singer Leonie, and DJ Kev Riley.
For tickets, visit www.pendleside.org.uk
