A pub walk will take place in Burnley next weekend in support of people who are bereaved by suicide.

Support After Suicide will host the event on Saturday, April 26th, starting at Briercliffe Working Men’s Club at 11am. The route will go on to the Hare & Hounds, Roggerham Gate, Crooked Billet, Thornton Arms, Craven, and the Commerical, ending back at Briercliffe Working Men’s Club.

The event will help to pay for counselling at Pendleside Hospice for anyone bereaved by suicide.

Children are welcome on the pub walk, and there will be a treasure hunt for them along the way. Food can be purchased at the River Farm Kitchen at the end of the walk, which will be followed by karaoke.

The cost to join the event is a £5 donation towards the cause.

For more information about the group and its fundraising events, please search for Support After Suicide on Facebook.