These Burnley pals are calling on the community to support their latest fundraising event in aid of a good cause this festive season.

The proceeds will help pay for bereavement counselling at Pendleside Hospice for anyone who has lost someone to suicide.

There will be plenty of stalls selling items like crafts, books, toys, gifts, cards plus vintage, new and pre-loved clothing, as well as home-made goodies, refreshments and afternoon tea.

.The organisers of Burnley fundraising group Support After Suicide.

Children can also enjoy a reindeer trail and there will be a tombola.

The fair follows the success of the first-ever Support After Suicide fundraising ball, which amassed more than £10,000.