Support After Suicide: Burnley fundraising group bringing festive goodwill to town with Vintage & Christmas Fair
Support After Suicide, run by Sharon Chapman, Vicky Stevenson, Trish Buck, Tracy Moran, and Pauline Smith, is hosting a Vintage & Christmas Fair this Sunday from noon to 4pm at Briercliffe Community Centre in Jubilee Street, Burnley.
The proceeds will help pay for bereavement counselling at Pendleside Hospice for anyone who has lost someone to suicide.
There will be plenty of stalls selling items like crafts, books, toys, gifts, cards plus vintage, new and pre-loved clothing, as well as home-made goodies, refreshments and afternoon tea.
Children can also enjoy a reindeer trail and there will be a tombola.
The fair follows the success of the first-ever Support After Suicide fundraising ball, which amassed more than £10,000.
Search for Support After Suicide on Facebook for more information about the group and its fundraising activities, plus ways to donate to the cause.