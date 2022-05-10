Burnley Express photographer Kelvin Stuttard spent the afternoon capturing aerial shots from across the borough.
1. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley
Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley
Towneley Hall, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley
Looking out over Burnley towards the M65 and Pendle Hill. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley
Looking out over the Leeds and Liverpool canal towards Reedley Marina, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard