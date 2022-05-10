Looking towards Turf Moor and Burnley Wood from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Stunning drone shots show beautiful Burnley in all its glory

Take yourself closer to the clouds with these stunning drone shots that offer a breathtaking birds-eye view of Burnley.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 5:26 pm

Burnley Express photographer Kelvin Stuttard spent the afternoon capturing aerial shots from across the borough.

Here are the results:

1. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley

Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley

Towneley Hall, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley

Looking out over Burnley towards the M65 and Pendle Hill. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. BURNLEY | Drone Photos of Burnley

Looking out over the Leeds and Liverpool canal towards Reedley Marina, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

