Students create diversity collage to celebrate Pendle
A beautiful collage has been created at the Pavilion Community Hub and Café which is fast becoming recognised for its community work in Nelson.
Being the only social enterprise initiative within the Pendle borough district of Parks, a new project has just come to fruition with the production of a beautiful collage that reflects the importance of local people connecting with each other and their surroundings.
The ‘Essence of Pendle’ project that was funded by a Near Neighbours grant, brought together pupils from primary and secondary schools, students from Nelson and Colne College and members of the local community; to learn about local diversity and enrich their personal knowledge and experience in a practical manner.
Participants worked with a local artist, Gosha Gibek to express positive examples of cross-community expression in a celebration of the people, culture and landscapes of Pendle, inspired by themes of family, spirituality, food, culture, climate and environment.
The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Neil Butterworth, said: “It’s great to see how people who were once strangers to each other, had become friends. It doesn’t matter who you are and where you come from, your friends can be from anywhere.”
The Pavilion Community Hub and Café currently runs a café service from noon to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday with Arab and Iranian food and on Saturday and Sunday with an intercontinental menu.
Community projects include the Friendship café and the Parkinson's café.