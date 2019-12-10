Stroke at 18 did not deter award-winning Burnley web designer Declan

A talented young Burnley businessman who suffered a stroke aged just 18 is celebrating after winning a top industry award.

Declan Walker (27) suffered the stroke six months after the shock sudden death of his father.

Declan receives his award

Determined not to let it beat him, determined Declan completed his business management and marketing degree at de Montfort University, Leicester, and shortly after set up his own web design company, Blak Bear Creative.

It has now been named "Best Social Media Company" at The Talk of Manchester Business Awards while also being nominated for four other awards.

Declan said: "I was determined not to let the stroke beat me. You can either give up or fight on. I saw it as an opportunity so I set myself a 10 year goal when I was 18 to start my own business so I've achieved that and more."

Declan, who studied at the former Hameldon College in Burnley before having to complete his GCSEs at Ribblesdale High in Clitheroe, went on to studyat Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form.

He added: "It was incredible to receive the award and I hope there's more in the future."