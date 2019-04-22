Stephen's stunning Burnley kingfisher snap has swooped onto national calendar

A stunning photograph of a kingfisher captured by a Burnley amateur photographer has been chosen for a national calendar.

Stephen Root from Ightenhill entered his picture of a male kingfisher for the wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition.

Stephen Root's stunning photograph of a kingfisher

The national retailer was so impressed with the image that Stephen was awarded a £100 voucher and selected as one of 12 winners to be featured in the official 2020 calendar.

Stephen, who has been able to spend more time in photography since retiring from Aircelle, said: “I was delighted to discover that I had won the competition and that my photo would be used in the 2020 calendar.”

Daniel Bingham, Senior Pets Buyer at wilko said: “We were thrilled with the number of entries and quality of the photos of wild birds submitted to the competition this year.

"We can’t wait to see the final printed calendar with the vast array of wild bird photography.

"It was a tough decision as there could only ever be 12 winners, but we were extremely impressed by Stephen’s photo.”

The 2020 calendar will be on sale in store and available online at wilko.com in late 2019.