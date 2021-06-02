Starring role in university TV advert for Burnley graduate Scott

Scott Knowles plays a starring role in Blackburn University Centre’s new Reinvent Yourself television advert.

Scott was in a rock band and worked as a media and arts technician but when the school he was working at lost funding, he was made redundant.

After meeting with Blackburn University Centre tutors, Scott decided to retrain and study BA (Hons) Integrative Counselling and Psychotherapy. He now works as a psychotherapist and owns his own practice.

An inspiration for his choice was the loss of a close family member for which he received counselling. This made him wonder what it would be like to provide this support for someone else. He shared his positive experience and journey at Blackburn University Centre to encourage potential students to retrain at the higher education provider and ‘reinvent themselves.'

Scott (46) said: “Blackburn University Centre made me feel welcome from the first phone call.

"From the first time I spoke to somebody, they gave me a warm, friendly welcome and made me feel like I could do it straight away. I knew it was a natural fit for me – they genuinely take interest in you as a person and in your future. You are more than just a number.

“They made the career change much easier and made me feel excited about my future and career.

"When I finally got the job I had been training for it was an incredible feeling. I felt elated, all those years of training had started to pay off – it was wonderful. Blackburn University Centre gave me all the tools I needed to move forward with my life.”

To find out more about Scott’s story and make an application to start a degree at Blackburn University Centre in September 2021 by visiting https://www.blackburn.ac.uk/reinvent-yourself/scott-knowles/

The next Blackburn University Centre Open Event takes place from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 16th.