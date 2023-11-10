News you can trust since 1877
Staff and tots from Padiham nursery Little Acorns complete sponsored walk for very special cause

Staff and tots from Padiham nursery Little Acorns have completed a sponsored walk for a very special cause.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:22 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:22 GMT
The walk around Gawthorpe park was for Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy, a charity that helps bereaved families worldwide.

Explaining the reason for the walk nursery manager Ria Hargreaves said: “Recently one of our families suffered the devastating loss, very unexpectedly, of their four and a half month old son Yusuf.

Staff and tots from Padiham nursery Little Acorns have completed a sponsored walk for a very special cause, Maggie's Stillbirth Legacy, in memory of one of their families whose baby son Yusuf died aged just four months old
“This came as a complete shock to the family as well as to us as a nursery. As a nursery we wanted to raise more awareness around SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

“Our children had lots of fun on the walk and so far we have raised £140 and counting.”

