Staff and tots from Padiham nursery Little Acorns complete sponsored walk for very special cause
Staff and tots from Padiham nursery Little Acorns have completed a sponsored walk for a very special cause.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The walk around Gawthorpe park was for Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy, a charity that helps bereaved families worldwide.
Explaining the reason for the walk nursery manager Ria Hargreaves said: “Recently one of our families suffered the devastating loss, very unexpectedly, of their four and a half month old son Yusuf.
“This came as a complete shock to the family as well as to us as a nursery. As a nursery we wanted to raise more awareness around SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).
“Our children had lots of fun on the walk and so far we have raised £140 and counting.”