St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho turns red white and blue for King Charles' coronation

A primary school has turned red, white and blue for Charles’ coronation.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th May 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:15 BST

St Mary's RC School in Langho is holding a special coronation lunch and pupils are also having a day where they can dress up in the colours of the union flag for a non-uniform day. There will also be some coronation activities.

27 fantastic photos when Prince Charles visited Burnley General Hospital and Bur...
Headteacher Caroline Boden said: "Pupils have embraced the coronation and we know how important it is to mark this historic event and make memories for all our children."

Eric Kearns-Turner, Charlie Macaulay and Oscar Crossley-Haworth are ready for the King's coronation at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho
Eric Kearns-Turner, Charlie Macaulay and Oscar Crossley-Haworth are ready for the King's coronation at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho
Grace Macaulay, Tori Dickinson, and Grace Haworth are all ready for coronation day at Langho's St Mary's RC Primary School
Grace Macaulay, Tori Dickinson, and Grace Haworth are all ready for coronation day at Langho's St Mary's RC Primary School