St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho turns red white and blue for King Charles' coronation
A primary school has turned red, white and blue for Charles’ coronation.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th May 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:15 BST
St Mary's RC School in Langho is holding a special coronation lunch and pupils are also having a day where they can dress up in the colours of the union flag for a non-uniform day. There will also be some coronation activities.
Headteacher Caroline Boden said: "Pupils have embraced the coronation and we know how important it is to mark this historic event and make memories for all our children."