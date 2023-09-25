News you can trust since 1877
Spook-tacular Pendleside Pumpkin Trail in Towneley Park

Get ready for a spook-tacular Pendleside Pumpkin Trail in Towneley Park next month in aid of a good cause.
By Laura Longworth
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
Taking place on Saturday, October 14th, the Pendleside Hospice’s 5km sponsored walk starts at 11am (check-in from 10-30am) takes people through the woodland trail at Towneley Park, where children can look out for trick or treats along the way.

Following the walk, a fun-filled Hallowe’en-themed festival will take place until 4pm in the park, including live entertainment, face painting and crafts, rides and activities and various food and drink stalls.

Registration costs £12 per child and includes a trick or treat bag, which will be filled with goodies along the route, as well as a pumpkin at the finish line to take home. All children in fancy dress will also be entered into the fancy dress competition if registered for the event.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, who can join the walk for free.

Register for the event at https://www.pendleside.org.uk/pumpkin-trail