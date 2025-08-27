A rising young Burnley pool ace, who has just qualified for the England under 18 team, is on the lookout for sponsors to help him further his career.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Southworth will be playing with the team in Bridlington and also Southern Ireland this year and he is hoping to attract sponsorship from local businesses and organisations to help with travel and accommodation costs.

Harvey said: “Any sponsors will be advertised on my tops and jackets. I will tag businesses in the numerous competitions that I enter and the business will be advertised on various streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley pool ace Harvey Southworth has launched a sponsorship appeal after qualifying for England under 18's team

“Alongside playing for England I will continue to play for both Blackball and International pool for Lancashire, aswell as the NxtGen Ultimate pool tournaments throughout 2025 and various competitions at my local venue, Sandygate Sports Bar in Burnley.”

It was while playing here that 16-year-old Harvey’s natural talent for the game was spotted by the owners Brad Southern, Luke Austin and AIan Cosgrove. Opening their doors to youngsters to play pool for free and keep them off the streets and develop a new hobby, Harvey was told he was picking up the skills of the game quickly.

Harvey, a former student at Shuttleworth College in Padiham, said: “ I would not have the opportunities I have been presented with if it was not for Sandygate Sports Bar being behind me every step of the way, providing me with constant table time, encouraging me and showing me new techniques and helping me stay grounded. In particular I wish to thank Sean Greenall for encouraging me, keeping me focused, taking time out of his own personal time to take me to competitions and also helping me improve my technique and Ken Southern for always being there and providing me with top quality cues and accessories. Also thanks to Jamie Southern and those that have helped me with sponsorships and supported me through my journey so far.”

After winning a series of competitions put on at the venue Harvey was invited to join the Billington and Whalley Brass Band Club team to play in the Clitheroe Pool League. The season after he was then old enough to also join the Burnley Pool League too, playing for the Sandygate E team. Harvey then went for trials to become part of the Lancashire Blackball Team and the Lancashire International Team. He qualified for both teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley pool ace Harvey Southworth has launched a sponsorship appeal after qualifying for England under 18's team

Things started to get real for Harvey when he attended one of the Lancashire international matches. The games consist of 25 matches, both sides were at 12-12 a piece and Harvey was asked to play the decider. He said: “This was the most pressure I'd felt since starting my adventure. However, I stayed calm and played well. When it came to my last yellow, it was quite a tricky shot that took calmness and pure concentration. I potted the yellow followed by the black to not only win the frame but the overall day.

“As a result of this win, it lead the team to the Nations in November, which as you can imagine was quite a big event spread over four days.”

Entering the Blackball England trials was another major challenge for Harvey, one he passed with flying colours. He was among 50 young people competing for seven spots and he bagged first place on points and percentage.

Harvey said: “My dreams are coming true and all my hard work and dedication is paying off. For me it is such an achievement in such a short space of time. I have found something that I love."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley pool ace Harvey Southworth has launched a sponsorship appeal after qualifying for England under 18's team

In April this year Harvey represented his country at the Nations Cup in Bridlington. Not only was this a great experience and a privilege but the England B Team, after four long days of constant play and determination won the Nations’ Cup. Harvey describes this as an ‘experience that will live with me forever.”

More successes under his belt include winning the Ultimate Pool County Shootout final at Players in Stoke and winning the first event in the plate series in the Ultimate Pool NxtGen series in both Bolton and Wigan. Harvey has also attended the Savanna's Choppers Series in Manchester where he was placed 4th out of 95 players. As he is seeded in the top 16 players, it means he will be placed straight into the last 32 when competing in the final competition.

Both Harvey and his brother Dj Southworth won the Doubles in the Burnley Independent Pool league 2025. Harvey, who is due to start studying engineering at Burnley College next week, has also been invited by both men's Lancashire Teams to join them.

He added: “The last 12 months have been like a whirlwind and I hope to continue down this path and go further. However, as you can imagine, this type of career does not come cheap nor is it subsidised in anyway. This is why I am looking for sponsors to help me along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley pool ace Harvey Southworth has launched a sponsorship appeal after qualifying for England under 18's team

"In the next six months not only do I have my usual events like playing for Lancashire and ultimate pool weekends, I also have some really big events happening including the County Team Nationals in Great Yarmouth for a week, England B Team, Southern Ireland for the Nations Cup for 10 days, the Lancashire Youths Team National finals for 5 days in Mansfield, Lancashire Men's National finals for 7 days in Selsey and

England B Team, Gibraltar for Nations Cup for 7 days.”

*Anyone interested in supporting or sponsoring Harvey is asked to get in touch with his mum Lynette Parker via email at [email protected] or through Facebook.