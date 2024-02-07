A pop up exhibition will be held from Friday, March 1st to Sunday, April 21st, at The Salon at 160, St James's Street, which is a fitting venue as it used to be a shoe shop decades ago. Drop-in sessions ahead of the exhibition will be taking place at The Salon from this Friday until Friday, February16th, from noon to 4pm where people can share stories behind their shoes. Whether it’s the heels or trainers from your first date, shoes so precious you hardly wore them or loved that much they are dropping to pieces, organisers would love to hear your stories and allow your shoes to be included in the exhibition.