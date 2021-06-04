Special community award for kind hearted Burnley schoolboy who raised £1,200 to help vulnerable families during pandemic

For Alfie has received a Little Sunshine award from a supermarket for raising the magnificent total of £1,200 for local foodbanks.

Alfie was presented with a special certificate and gift basket of goodies from Morrison's store in Todmorden as part of its community champion awards

The little star asked his family what he could do to help after hearing that many vulnerable children were going hungry during the pandemic.

Alfie receives his award at Morrisons store in Todmorden from operations manager James

After setting a target of £150, Alfie went on to raise £900 by walking the eqiuivalent of a marathon, clocking up an average of three miles a day around his home in Brunshaw with his parents Lauren Hughes and Jonathon Smith.

The family then went on a shopping spree at Morrisons. The organisations that benefitted from a mixture of cash and food donations from Alfie were: St Matthew's and St Stephen's churches in Burnley, Charter House Resource Centre in Morse Street, Burnley, Burnley Community Kitchen and Todmorden Foodbank.

Alfie was also able to donate 200 Easter eggs for a scheme run by Burnley Community Kitchen to make sure as many youngsters as possible received a treat at Easter. This was thanks to a generous donation of £200 from Unite North West 64 branch, where his grandad works.

Big hearted Alfie even received a personal letter of thanks from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Alfie on one of his walks with his proud mum and dad Lauren and Jonathon

The Clarets' fan received a letter of commendation from his favourite club and also a personal letter of thanks from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær thanking Alfie for his 'amazing efforts.'