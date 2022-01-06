'Someone is going to get killed': Padiham councillor demands action on dangerous motorists

Coun. Alan Hosker

Coun. Alan Hosker has accused the police of ignoring his calls to crackdown on the careless motorists in Burnley Road, Padiham.

The leader of Burnley Council’s Conservative group, who represents Hapton with Park ward, said he and local residents had been raising the problem with officers for several weeks without any action.

Now Coun. Hosker, also Lancashire County Councillor for Padiham and Burnley West, has raised the issue with that authority’s deputy leader, Coun. Alan Vincent, and Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

A police spokesman said they were aware of the issue and had officers patrolling the area.

Coun. Hosker said: “There are people parking cars on zebra crossings, the adjoining zig-zag lines and double yellow lines. It is madness.

“It is downright dangerous. Someone is going to get killed or seriously injured.

“I have raised it with the police several times and nothing had been done. They have ignored me and concerned residents who have also raised this issue.

“I don’t want to have someone die to get action taken.

“Parking on zebra crossings and the adjoining zig-zags is a criminal offence and a matter for the police.

“I have now raised this issue with Mr Snowden and Cllr Vincent. I want these thoughtless motorists stopped from parking like this and prosecuted.”

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of the issue and have officers patrolling the area tackling all forms of anti-social and criminal behaviour. Those patrols will continue.

“We would like to remind all motorists to show consideration for other road users and pedestrians and to adhere to all parking and highway regulations.”

Mr Snowden said: “”I completely agree that irresponsible parking such as this can put lives at risk.

“These photographs were taken over Christmas and New Year, the busiest period for the police

“However, alongside police powers, many parking issues, including double yellow lines and pedestrian crossings are the responsibility of the local highway authority.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We carry out regular enforcement in Padiham to deter poor parking and ensure highway safety.

“We will review the double yellow line restrictions in the vicinity of this pedestrian crossing to ensure that the restrictions are continuous and can be enforced on and immediately next to the crossing.

“This would also allow us to carry out enforcement on any vehicle parked on the pavement within the double yellow lines.