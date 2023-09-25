Some 10,000 Muslims gather in Nelson to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday
People travelled from Greater Manchester and all over Lancashire to attend the annual festival, under the guidance of Prince Hisham Al-Gaylani of Baghdad, also known as Naqib Ul Ashraf or leader of the Prophet Muhammad's direct descendants.
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson also joined the celebrations, which began in Every Street and saw people walking the streets of Nelson and singing in the praise of Prophet Muhammad.
Commenting on the special day, Aamer Qureshi, Khadim of Prince Hisham Gaylani of Baghdad, said: "The turnout was incredible and the walk was very peaceful and hard working up the hills of Nelson.”
He added: "We would like to thank the residents of Nelson for making the event a success and drivers for being patient on the roads. Also, a special thank you to Mr Andrew Stephenson for his continued support of Nelson's Muslim community."