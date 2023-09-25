Some 10,000 Muslims gather in Nelson to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People travelled from Greater Manchester and all over Lancashire to attend the annual festival, under the guidance of Prince Hisham Al-Gaylani of Baghdad, also known as Naqib Ul Ashraf or leader of the Prophet Muhammad's direct descendants.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson also joined the celebrations, which began in Every Street and saw people walking the streets of Nelson and singing in the praise of Prophet Muhammad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the special day, Aamer Qureshi, Khadim of Prince Hisham Gaylani of Baghdad, said: "The turnout was incredible and the walk was very peaceful and hard working up the hills of Nelson.”

Some 10,000 Muslims gathered in Nelson to mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday.