News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Some 10,000 Muslims gather in Nelson to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Some 10,000 Muslims gathered in Nelson yesterday to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday.
By Laura Longworth
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People travelled from Greater Manchester and all over Lancashire to attend the annual festival, under the guidance of Prince Hisham Al-Gaylani of Baghdad, also known as Naqib Ul Ashraf or leader of the Prophet Muhammad's direct descendants.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson also joined the celebrations, which began in Every Street and saw people walking the streets of Nelson and singing in the praise of Prophet Muhammad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the special day, Aamer Qureshi, Khadim of Prince Hisham Gaylani of Baghdad, said: "The turnout was incredible and the walk was very peaceful and hard working up the hills of Nelson.”

Most Popular
Some 10,000 Muslims gathered in Nelson to mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday.Some 10,000 Muslims gathered in Nelson to mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday.
Some 10,000 Muslims gathered in Nelson to mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

He added: "We would like to thank the residents of Nelson for making the event a success and drivers for being patient on the roads. Also, a special thank you to Mr Andrew Stephenson for his continued support of Nelson's Muslim community."

Related topics:Prophet MuhammadNelsonAndrew StephensonLancashire