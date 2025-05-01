Slimming World's 'amazing' Burnley and Padiham members donate more than 100 bags of clothes to Cancer Research UK
The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, run by consultants Emma Lewis-Lamb, Caroline Griffiths, and Janine Parrington, saw their members raid their wardrobes and collect 125 bags of clothes that are too big for them after shedding the pounds, which will be sold in Cancer Research UK shops.
Emma, who runs two Monday evening Slimming World classes, called the efforts “amazing”.
"Everyone was really keen to fill their bags. They have had such amazing weight losses that they took the bags home and literally emptied their wardrobes. It makes me feel proud because we’re doing it for a good cause.”
Details of the classes are here:
Emma - Mondays, 5-15pm and 6-45pm, Burnley Masonic Hall in Nelson House, Nelson Square.
Caroline - Mondays, 8-30am, 10am and 11-30am, Burnley Masonic Hall.
Janine - Wednesdays, 7-30am, 9-30am, 5-30pm and 7pm, Padiham Football Club, Well Street.
