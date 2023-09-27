A Burnley-based domestic abuse service is inviting people to sleepout at Turf Moor and help raise vital funds for charities in Burnley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SafeNet is looking for businesses and people in the community to join them for one night on Friday October 13th and brave the cold weather to sleep a night in Vincent Kompany’s dugout at Turf Moor.

Funds raised by the sleepout will go to local charities SafeNet, Emmaus and Burnley FC in the Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone over the age of 16 can take part and are asked to hit a sponsorship target of £150. Participants are asked to bring warm clothes, a sleeping bag and a sleeping mat to bed down for the night. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Funds raised by the Turf Moor sleepout will go to domestic abuse service SafeNet, homeless charity Emmaus and Burnley FC in the Community

Lisa Durkin, business development officer at SafeNet, said: “Last year we had a great turnout for the sleepout. It was challenging and proved to be a humbling experience, giving insight into how hard it is for people who are homeless.

“We rely on fundraising events like this to raise vital funds that we need to support families in their recovery journey.”

Ben Bottomley, head of Partnerships at Burnley FC in the Community said: “BFCitC run diverse programmes covering a range of issues including mental health, youth violence, cancer rehabilitation, food poverty and numerous others. We are looking for your support to make difference to local people’s lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places are limited and you can register for £15. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/turf-sleepout-2023-tickets-689922375397?aff=oddtdtcreator.