Sleepout at Turf Moor and raise funds for SafeNet, Emmaus and Burnley FC in the Community
SafeNet is looking for businesses and people in the community to join them for one night on Friday October 13th and brave the cold weather to sleep a night in Vincent Kompany’s dugout at Turf Moor.
Funds raised by the sleepout will go to local charities SafeNet, Emmaus and Burnley FC in the Community.
Anyone over the age of 16 can take part and are asked to hit a sponsorship target of £150. Participants are asked to bring warm clothes, a sleeping bag and a sleeping mat to bed down for the night. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Lisa Durkin, business development officer at SafeNet, said: “Last year we had a great turnout for the sleepout. It was challenging and proved to be a humbling experience, giving insight into how hard it is for people who are homeless.
“We rely on fundraising events like this to raise vital funds that we need to support families in their recovery journey.”
Ben Bottomley, head of Partnerships at Burnley FC in the Community said: “BFCitC run diverse programmes covering a range of issues including mental health, youth violence, cancer rehabilitation, food poverty and numerous others. We are looking for your support to make difference to local people’s lives.”
Places are limited and you can register for £15. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/turf-sleepout-2023-tickets-689922375397?aff=oddtdtcreator.
You can set up your Just Giving Page by copying the link below (Click fundraise for us on BFCitC’s page and proceeds will be split equally): https://www.justgiving.com/claretsinthecommunity