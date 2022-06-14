Skydiving Burnley builder to tackle national Three Peaks challenge while carrying 72lb rucksack

And not only is adrenaline-junkie Scott Pickles looking to complete the gruelling charity challenge in 24 hours, he's aiming to round off what will be a devilishly demanding day with a 15,000ft skydive.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis (1,345m), Scafell (964m) and Snowden (1,085m).

Scott Pickles

Scott, who'll be supported on the challenge by Garry Wilkinson from Central Recruitments, and Mr Burnett, a volunteer at charity Casual Minds Matter, will be setting off on his epic 418-mile journey on Saturday morning.

Finishing the national Three Peaks challenge in under 24 hours – without a 72lb rucksack – is an incredible accomplishment in itself, but Scott has set his sights even higher.

Time and weather permitting, he plans to travel to Black Knights Parachute Centre in Lancaster while on his way from Scafell to Snowden where he will throw himself out of a plane before racing to complete the final leg of his journey.

"It's going to be tough. I'll be walking 42km with an ascent and descent of 19,686ft. I've been training now for a few months, carrying the bag with me on various walks and climbs, but nothing to this extent. I'd love to fit the skydive in as well. As long as the weather's playing ball, and we're on time, then there's a chance."

Scott, who is raising money to pay for 121 one-to-one counselling sessions, is no stranger to impressive feats of physical prowess.

The dogged 46-year-old lapped the front triangle of Pendle Hill 46 times in 48 hours in September, one year after spending 24 hours lapping the famous Lancashire landmark.

"I'm always overwhelmed by the support I get from people, not just through donations, but through messages as well. I would like to say a special thank you to Mark Crabtree, from AMS Neve, for his continued backing. And also to my support team; without them this challenge would definitely be impossible."