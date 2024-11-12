Two of Sky Sports most famous stars are heading to Lancashire tomorrow night for a special evening with event and you still have a chance to get tickets!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King George's Hall in Blackburn will tomorrow play host to an exclusive evening of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment with Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling, who was the anchor man of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for over 30 years.

69-year-old Jeff joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994 and has presented almost every episode, working with some legendary football stars from George Best, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and many more, too many to mention!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An evening with Jeff Stelling will also see an appearance from another Sky Sports legend - former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Paul Merson!

Below is everything you need to know about the event, including how to get the very last remaining tickets.

An Evening with Jeff Stelling featuring special guest Paul Merson comes to Lancashire tomorrow. Credit: Getty | Getty

What can you expect from the night?

During the evening TV presenter Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday as well as some behind the scenes tales too.

He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood his Sky Colleague as she hosts and roasts the anchor man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining Jeff on stage will be very special guest Paul Merson as they chat all things football.

There will then the chance to ask Jeff & Paul lots of questions with an audience Q&A and to purchase some fantastic sporting memorabilia.

Yes but only a very small number of standard stall seats are available.

These cost £31.50 each and are available to buy here.

VIP tickets for a meet and greet have now sold out.