Tour De France champion and Olympic Medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins is coming to Lancashire with an 'evening with' event this week, below is everything you need to know:

Cycling legend Sir Bradely Wiggins has had an illustrious 15-year career which saw him become the only rider to have won both World and Olympic championships on both the track and the road, as well as winning the Tour De France.

In total, the British former professional road and track racing cyclist has worn the leader’s jersey in each of the three Grand Tours of cycling and held the world record in team pursuit on multiple occasions.

The 43-year-old has also won a gold medal at four successive Olympic Games from 2004 to 2016, and held the record as Great Britain’s most decorated Olympian with 8 medals.

Now, in what is music to cycling fans ears, Sir Bradely is coming to Lancashire to share the highs and lows of his record breaking career for one evening only.

Here are all the details you need:

Sir Bradley Wiggins (pictured in 2016) is holding an event in Lancashire. Credit: Getty

Where and when is Sir Bradely Wiggins hosting an event?

'Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With' is taking place at King George Hall in Blackburn on Saturday, January 20 Jan at 8:00pm.

This is a rescheduled event, having originally due to be held on Thursday, October 26 2023.

What can you expect on the night?

During the evening, Sir Bradley will discuss his impressive career, what brought him to cycling and everything in-between.

If you have VIP tickets, you get seated in the front row and have a photo opportunity with Sir Bradley.

On top of this, Super VIPs can attend an exclusive drinks reception with the legendary cyclist and receive one signed picture.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets are £32, VIP tickets are £52 and Super VIP tickets are £102.

Where can you get tickets?