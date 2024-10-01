Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of 31 youngsters whose siblings are cared for at Derian House Children’s Hospice hit the slopes at Pendle Ski Club in Clitheroe for a day packed with snow-stopping fun.

For many of the siblings, it was their first ever skiing experience – and they kicked off the frosty festivities with a beginners' lesson, before gliding down the slopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were smiles all round as the young people enjoyed tubing – racing each other down the slopes in inflatable rubber rings.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To top off the day, the ski club treated the children to delicious cake and generous goodie bags, which included a custom-made Pendle Ski Club and Derian House branded t-shirt, a snood, a mug, and a signed photo from Olympian Chemmy Alcott.

Siblings connected to Derian House Children's Hospice at Pendle Ski Club, near Sabden

Everything was courtesy of the Pendle Ski Club committee, who raised £555 so that Derian House’s siblings could make lifelong memories together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Maxwell, family support worker at Derian House, said: “Our siblings were treated to a fantastic day out with the help and support of the fabulous staff at Pendle Ski Club – it really meant the world to them.

“Nothing was too much trouble for the staff at the ski club - they were supportive, patient and kind, and the children really benefitted from their knowledge and expertise. It was heart-warming to see the sibling’s smiles as they tried something new. Many have even said they would love to go back with their families.

“Siblings are a huge part of the care we provide for families at the hospice as we realise the challenges they can face. Having a seriously ill brother or sister can have an impact on a sibling’s own emotional wellbeing, and it can also feel very isolating. It’s days out like this that really help to put a smile on their faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derian House supports siblings of its children and young people in a number of ways including days out, support groups, counselling, and ‘Treasure Days’ for bereaved siblings to share memories and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

Jon Doyle, chairman of the Pendle Ski Club committee, said: “On behalf of the Pendle ski club committee, I’d just like to let you know what a pleasure it has been for us to host the day with Derian House. It really demonstrated what we are all about as a club. Being owned by our members and run by volunteers, we are motivated only by sharing our passion for skiing with as many people as possible.

“We embrace any opportunities that we have to support local charities, groups, schools and the wider community. Although I wasn’t able to be there on the day, the feedback I have had from our instructors was amazing and it’s clear that they all got as much out of the day as the children did. We look forward to hosting you back at the club in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derian House Children’s Hospice, based in Chorley, Lancashire, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West, helping them to make the most of every moment. Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk