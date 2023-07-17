Shuttleworth College Prom 2023: 23 glamourous photos of Burnley and Padiham pupils enjoying their prom at Sparth House in Clayton-le-Moors
The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of these teenagers as they glammed up for their prom night.
By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST
Shuttleworth College hosted the special event last Friday at Sparth House in Clayton-le-Moors to mark the end of high school for its Year 11 pupils.
The teens gathered at school before boarding coaches to the secret venue.
Here are 23 fantastic photos from the night:
Page 1 of 6