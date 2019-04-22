Shocking moment taxi crashed into Burnley petrol station

This video shows the shocking moment a taxi crashed into Kitchen's petrol station in Trafalgar Street.

Mercifully, no-one was seriously injured following the accident at 11pm on Saturday.

The aftermath

The Spar shop was closed for several hours following the accident.

fire service spokesman said: "An elderly gentleman drove into the shop front.

"He did not suffer any physical injuries but was in a state of shock.

"He did not require cutting out of his car.

"The damage to the shop front is significant."

The video was kindly sent to the Express by Abid Sharif.