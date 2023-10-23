A popular family doctor in the Ribble Valley is to retire after 28 years at the same practice.

Dr Tim Golding will sadly be retiring from the Sabden and Whalley Medical Group after 28 years

Dr Tim Golding, senior GP partner, will be retiring from the Sabden and Whalley Medical Group on November 30th.

Dr Golding has been a valued member of the team and most importantly very popular with patients. He is known within the community for being a compassionate and knowledgeable doctor and often patients will return to see him time after time.

Since announcing his retirement, the practice has received a wave of messages on social media, thanking him for his outstanding work throughout the years. Dr Brown will be taking his place as the new Senior GP Partner.

Dr Golding said: “I was a young and nervous GP in October 1995 and it was my first day as a doctor in the Sabden and Whalley Medical Group.

“I can still remember how delighted and grateful my wife Sam and I were when we got the phone call from Dr Barry Smith, the senior partner in the practice at the time, offering me the job and the opportunity to bring our family to live and work in the beautiful Ribble Valley.

“I can’t believe it is now 28 years later and I have only a few weeks left to go before I retire from the practice. As that time draws closer, I am reflecting on what an enormous privilege it has been to spend my career here in Whalley and how fortunate I have been to have such wonderful patients and colleagues.

“Medical care within the NHS is always changing, as every few years the various political winds blow this way and that, new ideas come in (and go out again), new technologies are developed, and treatments are introduced and different ways of working are tried - but I firmly believe that a significant cornerstone to the success of the NHS is healthy general practice and the relationships that form between patients and their advisors.