Search on to find new manager for landmark Burnley pub that has been empty for two years

The Tim Bobbin closed at the start of 2020, just before the pandemic hit and saw hospitality become one of its biggest casualties.

And since then Tadcaster based Samuel Smiths Brewery, which owns the landmark watering hole in Padiham Road, has been on the look-out for someone to run the place so the doors can re-open.

A spokesman for the brewery said today: "The role is for a live in manager, ideally a couple, and we provide full training, including licensing exams."

A salaried position the rent and utility bills are paid by the brewery. The tenants would be required to pay council tax for the accompanying flat.

A popular venue, the pub underwent a significant and major refurbishment in 2015, which returned it to its original four room layout. The pub boasts open fires, a trade kitchen, garden and large car park.

The former coach house is named after the author of Lancashire dialect poetry John Collier who used the pseudonym of Tim Bobbin.

Anyone interested in the role of managing the Tim Bobbin is asked to contact the brewery by email at [email protected] or ring 01937 832225 or by post to Samuel Smith Old Brewery High St, Tadcaster LS24 9SB.

