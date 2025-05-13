Santa’s Pizza has generously donated £1,000 to the Mayor of Burnley’s Charity Fund, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to supporting local communities.

Founded in 1990, Santa’s Pizza began its journey in Burnley with an unexpected twist – the original owner intended to name the establishment ‘Pizza Centre’, but due to a signage mix-up, it became ‘Pizza Santa’. Embracing the festive error, the name stuck, and the brand has since become a cherished part of the local culture.

Under the leadership of Mr Qaiser Mehdi, who started as a delivery driver while attending university, Santa’s Pizza has expanded to six locations across Lancashire.

Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain and Santa's Pizza owner Qaiser Mehdi

Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, said: “We are deeply grateful to Mr Mehdi for his generous donation to the Mayor’s Charity Fund.

“Santa’s Pizza has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our community, and this contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of many.”

The chain regularly supports charitable causes across the North-West, reflecting its ethos of supporting the community.