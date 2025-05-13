Santa’s Pizza donates £1,000 to Mayor of Burnley’s Charity Fund
Founded in 1990, Santa’s Pizza began its journey in Burnley with an unexpected twist – the original owner intended to name the establishment ‘Pizza Centre’, but due to a signage mix-up, it became ‘Pizza Santa’. Embracing the festive error, the name stuck, and the brand has since become a cherished part of the local culture.
Under the leadership of Mr Qaiser Mehdi, who started as a delivery driver while attending university, Santa’s Pizza has expanded to six locations across Lancashire.
Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, said: “We are deeply grateful to Mr Mehdi for his generous donation to the Mayor’s Charity Fund.
“Santa’s Pizza has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our community, and this contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of many.”
The chain regularly supports charitable causes across the North-West, reflecting its ethos of supporting the community.