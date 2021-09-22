Santander customers and staff bank thousands for Pendleside Hospice

Santander staff and customers raised a mega amount

The fabulous amount of £3,306 was raised as part of the Pendleside Corporate MEGA Raiseathon this summer.

Christina Cope, Head of Corporate Fund-raising at Pendleside, said: “On behalf of Pendleside I would like to say a big thank you to both staff and customers at Santander. The staff were superb helping at our Colour Dash, attending events and raising money from raffles, tombola and a knitted items stall."

Norma Tinsley, branch manager at Colne said: “We are delighted at how much has been raised, Pendleside Hospice is a very worthy charity that provides a vital service for our local community. Both Colne and Burnley branches raised a fabulous £3,306 and then Santander have a matched funding scheme for staff so this has increased to £6,612 “