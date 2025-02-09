Sam Aston's life so far explained as actor wows Dancing on Ice fans making the final

As Lancashire actor Sam Aston impressively makes the Dancing on Ice, we thought we’d take a look at his story so far...

Early life

Sam was born on June 7 1993 in Burnley, Lancashire to Janet, a medical secretary, and Richard, an accountant.

He was the youngest of nine children - three others of which are also actors- and grew up in Bacup.

Sam attended Thorn Primary in Bacup then Haslingden High School and as a child attended a local theatre class with his siblings.

Left: Sam Aston poses for Dancing on Ice in 2025. Right: Sam in 2004. | ITV/Getty

Career beginnings

Sam made his television debut when he was only five-years-old, taking a lead part in advert for school uniforms at Asda and appearing as an extra in Eddie Mountain.

Age 8 he then starred in Where the Heart Is and a year later, featured in The Bill.

Sam was then cast in the role of Chensey Brown on the ITV soap Coronation Street in 2003, when he was only 10.

In 2004, Sam was awarded Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards and the year after he won Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards.

In 2006, the Lancashire actor also appearend on All Star Family Fortunes with his family.

Latest work

Twenty two years later and Sam, now 32, is still a regular face on the Cobbles, his most recent stopylines including a fued with mysterious van driver and the death pf his step-dad, Les Battersy-Brown.

He is then of coruse currently competing on the ITV skating show Dancing on Ice.

Paired with first time professional on the show, Molly Lanaghan, Sam is currently second favourite to win according to oddschecker.

Personal life

Sam proposed to his long-term girlfriend Briony, a yoga teacher and birth doula, in summer 2017 at an annual charity golf dinner he hosts with Corrie co-stars Alan Halsall and Any Whyment.

The couple then married in Cheshire in May 2019 and in May 2020, announced they were expecting their first child - a boy called Sonny.

In October 2021, they announced they were expecting their second child (a girl called Daisy) then a third child was announced in November 2023.

Sam and Briony’s latest pregnancy announcement was however bitter sweet as they revealed they were originally expecting twins but had lost one to Vanishing Twin Syndrome.

Their third child, a daughter called Hazel, was then born in May 2024.

The family of five live together in Rossendale.