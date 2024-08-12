Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sabden’s first Summer Folklore Festival takes place at the end of August. And villagers are busy making scarecrows, window decorations and rag bunting to make the village look spectacular.

The three-day festival runs from Friday to Sunday, August 30th to September 1st, with most events based around St Mary's Hall and grounds. A scarecrow trail is a highlight and trail maps can be bought for £1 from village shops for visitors to explore the area to spot all the characters from folklore and fairytale, and also look out for the decorated windows.

Events are free and begin on the Friday with a film evening—including a short film made in Sabden and others of village life, played on a loop over the weekend in St Mary’s Hall where there is a can bar and refreshments. There will also be an exhibition of artwork, poetry and photography.Saturday begins with a children’s fancy dress parade at 11-30am from the bowling club to the ‘Treacle Mine’ in St Mary’s grounds. There will be stalls and activities such as wreath making, a bouncy castle, morris dancing and a Maypole and children's games. There will be live music throughout the afternoon and evening. There will be food vendors and refreshment sellers, including black puddings and home-made fare such as parkin, treacle toffee and sarsaparilla.

Sunday sees a community breakfast at the bowling club followed at 10-30am followed by a guided walk around the area. Both pubs, The White Hart and The Pendle Witch, are getting in on the action by having themed bands playing.