Sabden Horticultural Society's 78th annual show a blooming success

The show must go on!
By Margaret Parsons
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

And so it did in Sabden last year when the village Horticultural Society resurrected its annual summer show on a smaller scale after a two-year break due to the pandemic, despite losing many of its stalwarts.

But this year, with a new committee and a host of new volunteers, it was back with a new look and many new features while retaining its traditional village feel. Society chairman Dave Bell was delighted with the turnout of exhibitors and visitors to the 78th annual show and thanked everyone for their support.

The opening ceremony in St Mary's Community Hall was performed by Alun Parfitt, a member for 38 years who served on the committee for most of those years while being a multiple prizewinner. He gave a brief history of the society before declaring the show open.

Among the many wonderful exhibits was sunflower grown from seed that was 10ft 8 ins tall.