Running for a Reason: Micky Marsden Takes on the 2026 London Marathon for PAC

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a highly-sought-after charity place in the 2026 London Marathon. Taking on the monumental 26.2-mile challenge on behalf of the local charity is Micky Marsden, co-founder of JaroHR, in a truly inspirational act of determination and resilience.

The London Marathon is widely considered one of the world's most prestigious road races, drawing elite athletes and thousands of amateur runners from across the globe each year. As one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, the event has a rich history, with a number of world records being set on its famously flat course. It is also the world's largest single-day fundraising event, with participants collectively raising hundreds of millions for charitable causes since its inception in 1981.

Micky Marsden's journey to the starting line is a testament to the power of human spirit and a deeply personal connection to the charity she will be running for. Just a few years ago, running even a short distance seemed impossible. Micky’s life took an unexpected turn after getting hospitalised for sepsis in 2014, an illness that led to a five-year period where she was confined to a wheelchair.

"Rebuilding myself physically and mentally has taken grit and a lot of hard work (and tears)," Micky said. "Training for this marathon is my way of taking it all back."

2015 – Micky Marsden is wheel chair bound for 5 years following hospitalisation for Sepsis

Her motivation goes far beyond the physical challenge. After surviving an abusive relationship in her youth, Micky's experience of feeling isolated and unsupported has fuelled her passion to help others. While she wasn't able to access charities like PAC at the time, she is now determined to make a difference for those in need today.

"PAC are the kind of support I wish I had when I was younger," she explained. "I want to make sure anyone who needs them can find them. No one should feel invisible."

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is an award-winning charity, with headquarters in Colne, that has been supporting vulnerable people in Lancashire since 1997. They provide invaluable help to individuals and families affected by domestic abuse, homelessness, and complex needs.

Micky's training is already well underway, with her official marathon training block set to begin in January. She is tackling the Manchester Half Marathon in October as a key milestone on her path to London.

Transformation - Micky training for London Marathon 2026

The charity's Community Engagement Manager, Leroy Philbrook, first inspired Micky to take up the challenge after sharing his own experience of running a half marathon. "I made a commitment and told Leroy that I would get myself fit enough to run a marathon," Micky said. "At the time it was a pipe dream, I didn’t know if I could achieve it. Now I know I can!"

Leroy noted - “Micky’s journey from sepsis, and wheelchair bound for 5 years, to training for the most famous marathon in the world is nothing short of astounding, but underneath all of that is her passion to make sure there is help out there for others experiencing domestic abuse; that is truly inspiring.”

All money raised by Micky will directly support PAC's life-changing services, ensuring they can continue to be a beacon of hope for those in the community.

You can show your support for Micky and PAC by donating to her JustGiving page: https://bit.ly/Micky-Marathon

Unstoppable: Micky Marsden Runs first every 10k in Blackpool July 2025 (pictured with husband Andy Marsden)

If you live in East Lancashire and you or someone you know have been affected by Youth Homelessness, Domestic Abuse, or Metal Health Challenges – you are not alone and PAC is here to help. For more information about our services or to get in touch for advice or support please go to www-p-a-c.org.uk