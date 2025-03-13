Rumoured Celebrity Apprentice line-up revealed and it includes a Lancashire star

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST

The rumoured line-up for Celebrity Apprentice has been announced - and it includes a Lancashire star - but how likely are they to win?

Celebrity Apprentice will return to our screens later this year, to mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic BBC show The Apprentice.

As always the series will be fronted by businessman Lord Sugar but the contestants hoping to impress him will be of a rather more famous ilk than usual.

A rumoured Celebrity Apprentice line-up has been revealed this week and you can see who those stars are below.

Gambling.com entertainment expert James Leyfield has also assessed the rumorued candidates and created markets on who will win the upcoming star-studded series so we have included that information too...

Take a look a the rumoured Celebrity Apprentice line-up and how likely the stars are to win.

1. Predicted Celebrity Apprentice line-up

Take a look a the rumoured Celebrity Apprentice line-up and how likely the stars are to win.

The Cockney businessman and TV personality is 44.4% likely to win the series

2. Thomas Skinner

The Cockney businessman and TV personality is 44.4% likely to win the series | Getty Images

The barrister and television personality from London is 40% likely to win

3. Rob Rinder

The barrister and television personality from London is 40% likely to win | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Blackburn born TV presenter is 38.1% likely to win

4. AJ Odudu

The Blackburn born TV presenter is 38.1% likely to win | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:LancashireBBC
