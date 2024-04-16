RSPCA Lancashire East running fundraiser as vet bills rise by 25% in two years
RSPCA Lancashire East has seen its vet bills increase by 25% in the past two years.
The charity is now running a Vet Care Appeal 2024 to raise at least £5,000 to continue to rehabilitate sick, injured, abandoned and abused animals across the area.
The money will help the branch meet ever increasing veterinary costs, buy essential equipment and provide therapeutic care.
To make a donation, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/vet-care-appeal-2024
And to adopt an animal being cared for by the branch, please head to https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/lancashire-east-branch