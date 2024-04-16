RSPCA Lancashire East running fundraiser as vet bills rise by 25% in two years

RSPCA Lancashire East has seen its vet bills increase by 25% in the past two years.
By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Apr 2024, 16:03 BST
The charity is now running a Vet Care Appeal 2024 to raise at least £5,000 to continue to rehabilitate sick, injured, abandoned and abused animals across the area.

The money will help the branch meet ever increasing veterinary costs, buy essential equipment and provide therapeutic care.

To make a donation, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/vet-care-appeal-2024

And to adopt an animal being cared for by the branch, please head to https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/lancashire-east-branch

