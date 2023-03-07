The RSPCA store in St James Street has also seen sales of children's pre-loved clothes rise in the past year.

The shop manager says children's wear made up 11% of all sales last week, compared to an average of 2-3% last year.

Sam Bowles said: "We’ve seen a significant rise in the weekly sales of men’s clothes, especially shoes, compared to last year.

Men's shoes. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

"Sales of children's clothes have gone through the roof. We considered removing them from the shop in previous years because they were so low."

The store earned £72 in one day last week from selling children's clothes, with prices starting from 25p for a baby top.

"We took more in one day [from children's clothes] last week than women's wear, which is usually our biggest seller. It's unusual, especially considering how cheap our children's clothes are, so £72 is huge.

"People have less money to spend, so they are shopping smarter. They are looking for pre-loved clothes to spread their money out, especially for children who only wear items for a short time."

Commenting on the public's support to help the charity survive the cost of living crisis, Sam added: "We are extremely lucky in that the items our supporters donate are of very good quality. Our donations tent is filled to the top as we have regular donors."

