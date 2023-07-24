News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

RSPCA bringing Mutt Strut back to Burnley's Towneley Park

An RSPCA annual fundraiser is strutting back into Towneley Park.
By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST

The charity’s East Lancashire branch will bring the Mutt Strut back to Burnley for a second year on Sunday, August 6th.

The event will raise money for the Altham animal centre while promoting the important work done by its volunteers, fundraisers and 28-strong team of foster carers, who currently look after 30 cats, dogs and rabbits who have been abandoned, neglected or cruelly treated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers hope to beat last September’s fundraising total of more than £500 when 34 dogs and their owners took part.

Jeanette Ainscough, RSPCA Lancashire East Branch manager, said: “Thanks to our supporters and their canine companions, our first Mutt Strut was a huge success and we’re hoping our second event will prove to be just as popular.

Most Popular

“The more people that join our fostering scheme, the more dogs and cats we can care for in a home environment. This is particularly beneficial for those animals that find a kennel or a cattery stressful, and it can also help them to adjust to family life quicker.”

Owners can register their pets on the day between 11-45am and 1-45pm or beforehand on the branch’s website. They can then head off at their own pace to walk across the Parkrun circuit, choosing either a 1.5 mile-long marshalled route, or to complete the circuit twice, before trying their luck at the tombola.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The branch asks that all dog owners taking part make a donation of £10, for which they will all receive a certificate and a goody bag.

If you’d like to become a foster carer contact 01254 231118 or [email protected]

Related topics:BurnleyOrganisersEast Lancashire