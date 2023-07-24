The charity’s East Lancashire branch will bring the Mutt Strut back to Burnley for a second year on Sunday, August 6th.

The event will raise money for the Altham animal centre while promoting the important work done by its volunteers, fundraisers and 28-strong team of foster carers, who currently look after 30 cats, dogs and rabbits who have been abandoned, neglected or cruelly treated.

Organisers hope to beat last September’s fundraising total of more than £500 when 34 dogs and their owners took part.

Jeanette Ainscough, RSPCA Lancashire East Branch manager, said: “Thanks to our supporters and their canine companions, our first Mutt Strut was a huge success and we’re hoping our second event will prove to be just as popular.

“The more people that join our fostering scheme, the more dogs and cats we can care for in a home environment. This is particularly beneficial for those animals that find a kennel or a cattery stressful, and it can also help them to adjust to family life quicker.”

Owners can register their pets on the day between 11-45am and 1-45pm or beforehand on the branch’s website. They can then head off at their own pace to walk across the Parkrun circuit, choosing either a 1.5 mile-long marshalled route, or to complete the circuit twice, before trying their luck at the tombola.

The branch asks that all dog owners taking part make a donation of £10, for which they will all receive a certificate and a goody bag.