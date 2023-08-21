News you can trust since 1877
Royalty is theme for 2023 Higham Scarecrow Festival

Royalty is the theme for this year’s Higham Scarecrow Festival.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:03 BST

There’ll be Kings and Queens aplenty during the annual three day scarecrow festival with homemade creations dotted throughout the village.

You can expect to see many familiar monarchs and regal figures from TV, stage and screen as well as some historical characters.

Read More
Higham’s scarecrows have been attracting thousands of visitors each August Bank Holiday for fifteen years, with just a two year absence at the height of the pandemic.

This year’s theme was chosen to honour the May Coronation of King Charles III. Terry Butterfield from Higham events committee said: “Proceeds from the festival go directly back into the community. They support the village church, village hall and allow other events to take place in the future.”

Judging this year is the Mayor of Pendle, Councillor Brian Newman and the festival runs from Saturday to Monday, August 26th to 28th from 11am to 5pm. There’s a trail for children, pre-loved book sale and home cooked food available daily. On Sunday, Royal Preston Morris Dancers are performing and on Monday there’s a farmers market.

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationMayor