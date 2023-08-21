Royalty is the theme for this year’s Higham Scarecrow Festival.

There’ll be Kings and Queens aplenty during the annual three day scarecrow festival with homemade creations dotted throughout the village.

You can expect to see many familiar monarchs and regal figures from TV, stage and screen as well as some historical characters.

Higham’s scarecrows have been attracting thousands of visitors each August Bank Holiday for fifteen years, with just a two year absence at the height of the pandemic.

This year’s theme was chosen to honour the May Coronation of King Charles III. Terry Butterfield from Higham events committee said: “Proceeds from the festival go directly back into the community. They support the village church, village hall and allow other events to take place in the future.”