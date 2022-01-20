All smiles as the Royal couple is introduced to Alfie - the new therapy dog

ROYAL VISIT IN PICTURES: Twelve of the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Clitheroe

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Clitheroe Community Hospital this afternoon to thank NHS workers for their tireless work during the pandemic.

During their special visit, they met the hospital's new four-legged recruit, 10-week-old therapy puppy Alfie, who will be trained to support patients and colleagues.

The Royal couple also met GPs, nurses and patients at the hospital, learning about the unique challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Middleton looked stunning dressed in a stylish camel coat accessorised with gold earrings and brown suede boots.

Take a look at some of their pictures from this afternoon.

1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Clitheroe Community Hospital

2. Ribble Valley civic dignataries welcome the Royal guests

3. Clitheroe GP Dr Vanessa Warren spoke to Prince William and Kate Middleton

4. Praising the work of the NHS during the pandemic

