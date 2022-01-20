ROYAL VISIT IN PICTURES: Twelve of the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Clitheroe

During their special visit, they met the hospital's new four-legged recruit, 10-week-old therapy puppy Alfie, who will be trained to support patients and colleagues.

The Royal couple also met GPs, nurses and patients at the hospital, learning about the unique challenges faced by rural health providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Middleton looked stunning dressed in a stylish camel coat accessorised with gold earrings and brown suede boots.

Take a look at some of their pictures from this afternoon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Clitheroe Community Hospital

Ribble Valley civic dignataries welcome the Royal guests

Clitheroe GP Dr Vanessa Warren spoke to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Praising the work of the NHS during the pandemic