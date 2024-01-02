Rotary Club of Ribblesdale honours East Lancashire Hospice volunteer with Paul Harris Fellowship
In a surprise presentation at the Christmas party for the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, Rachel was honoured with the Paul Harris Fellowship from club president Professor John Sharp. This is the highest honour the organisation can bestow and was given to Rachel to mark her 40 years as a volunteer, secretary and trustee of the East Lancs Hospice.
Rachel has been there from the day the hospice opened and she told members of her pride in the facilities and care it now offers. She also recalled the difficulties of obtaining a Lottery grant for a major extension and her experience of working on a big repair programme.