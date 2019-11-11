Rosemere Cancer Foundation's pop-up Christmas event in Padiham

Christmas is popping up in Padiham this week with a one-day charity fund-raiser.

Supporters of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who ran a hugely successful July pop up shop for the charity, are now hosting a one-day Christmas themed pop up as a fundraiser for it.

Sisters Julie Scott and Barbara Nutter, together with their friend Joann Brooks, are taking over the Courtyard room of Church Street’s The Lawrence Hotel, on Friday from 9am to 4pm, to sell a mix of new and quality pre-loved toys, games, books, gift sets, decorations, cards and wrapping paper. All the money they make will be donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Julie, of Grove Lane, Padiham, said: “We ran the summer shop for a week, taking £2,152.19, which we gave to Rosemere. We had such positive feedback that we decided the run up to Christmas was probably a good time to bring it back but only for one day.

“We have had some great donations. A lot of what we have is still in cellophane and items that are second hand have been all been checked so that everything is a gift-able bargain. We have also had the use of the room at The Lawrence kindly donated to us by the hotel’s owner Michael Huckerby. We are very grateful to him.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.