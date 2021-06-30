Rolls-Royce treatment for Burnley couple's landmark birthdays

Tom and Chris Foran were chauffeured to the hotel in the leisure facility's very own Rolls-Royce for their 80th and 70th birthdays.

They then enjoyed an overnight stay in the Bowland Suite and meal at Wilfred’s Restaurant.

Crow Wood owner Andrew Brown, who collected the couple personally, said: "Unfortunately Mr Foran couldn’t celebrate his 80th birthday properly last year owing to lockdown.

The Forans arriving at Crow Wood

"We were delighted to be apart of Mr and Mrs Foran’s 70th and 80th birthday celebrations here at Crow Wood. Our hotel Rolls-Royce chauffeured the couple on their relaxing and well-deserved stay here at Crow Wood."