Rolls-Royce treatment for Burnley couple's landmark birthdays
A happy couple from Burnley were treated to five star treatment courtesy of the Crow Wood Hotel after lockdown meant they could not celebrate last year.
Tom and Chris Foran were chauffeured to the hotel in the leisure facility's very own Rolls-Royce for their 80th and 70th birthdays.
They then enjoyed an overnight stay in the Bowland Suite and meal at Wilfred’s Restaurant.
Crow Wood owner Andrew Brown, who collected the couple personally, said: "Unfortunately Mr Foran couldn’t celebrate his 80th birthday properly last year owing to lockdown.
"We were delighted to be apart of Mr and Mrs Foran’s 70th and 80th birthday celebrations here at Crow Wood. Our hotel Rolls-Royce chauffeured the couple on their relaxing and well-deserved stay here at Crow Wood."
The happy couple said: "Thank you so much to the staff at Crow Wood Hotel and Andrew Brown for their kind hospitality. We thoroughly enjoyed our stay at the hotel and celebrating both of our milestones. Thank you so much."