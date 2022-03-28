There will be a series of road closures and ‘stop and go’s’ to facilitate shooting of the movie based on the Take That songbook.

On Monday and Thursday next week ( April 4th and 7th Church Street and Church Brow will be subject to a road closure from 7am to 10pm.

Residents and businesses affected by the closures will be contacted by the production company with further details and alternative parking arrangements.

BAFTA winner Aisling Bea heads the cast of the new movie Greatest Days that is due to begin filming in and around Clitheroe next week

On Friday, April 8th, York Street will be subject to a closure from 7pm to midnight for the filming of a twilight scene. York Street residents will also receive letters informing them of alternative parking arrangements.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Castle Street will be subject to a closure from Barclays Bank to Castlegate from 7am to 8pm, while the film’s showcase song and dance number is rehearsed, and on Wednesday, April 13th, a closure will be in place while the scene is filmed.

The film production team will keep disruption to a minimum, with intermittent access to traffic and pedestrians during the road closures where possible.

The ‘stop and go’s’ will predominantly be after 9am and before 3pm to avoid peak travel times, with a three-minute cap on each one and priority given to busses and service vehicles.

Greatest Days location manager Dean Short said: “Our traffic management company will ensure traffic is kept flowing and priority will be given to busses and public service vehicles.

“We have been blown away by the warm reception we received from Clitheroe and the feedback we have had from residents and businesses has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I am more than happy for anyone with concerns about the road closures to contact me to discuss the matter further.”

The movie is based on the stage musical, The Band, about a group of women who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band.

Anyone with concerns about the road closures is asked to contac Dean Short on 07931 725154.