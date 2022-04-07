Ring Stones finish work on 42 affordable homes in Burnley

The development, located on Tay Street, consists of 40 two and three-bed homes and two two-bed apartments began in October 2020 and was completed in March this year.

The homes boast private gardens and driveways, with a quarter of the homes featuring electrical vehicle charging points.

The wider development also provides ecological enhancement for wildlife to include elements such as bird boxes, bat boxes and hedgehog houses, helping to support the local environment.

Calico neighbourhood team welcome new residents to Tay Street

Ring Stones teams have been working closely with the local community while working on this project. This includes taking part in a community clean up, donating leftover construction materials to the nearby Taywood Nursery School for their outdoor play area, tidying up the nursey grounds, and working with the head teacher to host a ‘Name Our Mascot’ competition with the children.

There have been nine apprentices working on the scheme, ranging from a groundworker to painters; the total training hours on site amounted to more than 7,000 hours and 75% of on-site labour was provide by local workers.

The new homes have been built on formerly under-utilised, grassed brownfield land and will be let for affordable rent by Calico Homes. The project was completed four weeks early.

James Flitcroft, Head of New Build at Ring Stones, said: “It’s great to see this project complete, providing much-needed affordable homes for the area.