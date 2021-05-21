Ribble Valley's retiring Mayor gives farewell cheque to veterans' charity

From left, VIC Chief Executive Amanda Walton, VIC Chair Ronnie Barker, Councillor Stella Brunskill and trustee David Peat.

Coun. Brunskill comes from a military family and her son Michael, who serves in the forces, was her consort.

When she selected charities to benefit from money raised during her year as Mayor, as well as Ribble Valley causes, she also picked Veterans In Communities, which works with armed forces veterans and emergency services across East Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Outreach Worker Ray Sharkey is in the process of setting up a new VIC coffee morning, drop in and outreach at The Family Thrive Centre, New Market Street, Clitheroe and the funds will help with on costs.

Coun. Brunskill, who ended up serving for two years because of the pandemic, said: “VIC received 50 per cent of what was raised and as I am the Children’s Champion on Ribble Valley Borough Council the rest supported families to support activities to return after the pandemic.

“Money was given to family projects Longridge Youth Band, Clitheroe Dolphins swimming club and Mellor Junior Football Club and there was also some left over to make a contribution towards the Little Green Bus.”

Chief Executive of VIC, which is based in Haslingden, Amanda Walton said: “We are very grateful to Councillor Brunskill for the donation of £1,000 which we will be put back into the Ribble Valley as we will be using it to cover fees, including rent, for our new veterans’ coffee morning.

“The money will help to cover costs until it becomes self-sufficient.”

Ray is planning to open the coffee morning during national Armed Forces Week on Tuesday June 22 from 10am to 12.