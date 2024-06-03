Ribble Valley woman treated like royal-tea at Prince William's garden party following 30 years at Derian House
and live on Freeview channel 276
Val Sharp (65) attended the Royal Garden Party hosted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace last month in recognition of her unwavering support.
Val, who lives in Slaidburn with her husband John, has dedicated an estimated 3,000 hours over three decades to Derian House, helping to take children and their siblings out on trips.
“It was quite a privilege to be invited to the Royal Garden Party hosted by Prince William. I was so pleased to find out I had been nominated to attend, and quite touched that it had come because of my time at Derian House. I was surprised actually that I had been the only one invited when there are so many other deserving people who get involved with Derian.”
Val was part of the original support group that set up the hospice in 1993 when it first opened its doors to the public, and began by volunteering on the reception desk, providing her time and expertise for free.
Her passion for the charity was recognised by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, who nominated her to receive an invitation to the annual royal event after learning about her length of service during a visit to Derian House at the hospice’s 30th anniversary open day.
Val and John were dressed to the nines as they joined 8,000 others at the exclusive garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
“It was a lovely day, despite the rain. As there were 8,000 guests, it meant there were 8,000 umbrellas.
“Prince William was there, along with Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, Beatrice and Eugenie, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester – they all walked out to the national anthem. There were two bands playing throughout - they were very good.
“It really was a very good day and I feel very privileged to have been a part of it.”
To donate to the hospice, visit www.derianhouse.co.uk