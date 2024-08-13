Ribble Valley star of Netflix's Emily in Paris Lucien Laviscount loves on Burnley on Jordan North's Capital Breakfast show
Burnley-born actor Lucien Laviscount named some of his favourite places in the area during an interview with the former Radio One presenter about the latest season of his TV show, Emily in Paris.
Lucien, who attended Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School, said: "Burnley is still home. I love Burnley."
Asked by a caller from Worsthorne called Emily where he’d take her for a date during a game of Emily in Burnley, he said The Pepper Pot in Padiham Road, Burnley, has the “best sandwiches.”
He also put the Ribble Valley’s Mitton Hall at the top of his list for a romantic staycation and said Pendle Hill during a sunset would be his number one spot for a proposal.
