Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Netflix star has showered Burnley and the Ribble Valley in love during Jordan North's Capital Breakfast show.

Burnley-born actor Lucien Laviscount named some of his favourite places in the area during an interview with the former Radio One presenter about the latest season of his TV show, Emily in Paris.

Lucien, who attended Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School, said: "Burnley is still home. I love Burnley."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked by a caller from Worsthorne called Emily where he’d take her for a date during a game of Emily in Burnley, he said The Pepper Pot in Padiham Road, Burnley, has the “best sandwiches.”

Lucien Laviscount, who was born in Burnley and attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, loves on Burnley on Jordan North's Capital Breakfast show.Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby weekdays from 6:00am – 10:00am across the UK on air, and on Global Player, the official Capital app.

He also put the Ribble Valley’s Mitton Hall at the top of his list for a romantic staycation and said Pendle Hill during a sunset would be his number one spot for a proposal.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby weekdays from 6am to 10am across the UK on air, and on Global Player, the official Capital app.