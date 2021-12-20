Ribble Valley schoolboy runs 2k every day for a month to raise £750 for Burnley charity

Zach Lancaster (seven) and Leanne Townley, from Burnley Together.

Zach Lancaster, a pupil at Gisburn Primary School, first became aware of the charity, and the people they support, after his school asked pupils to bring food in as part of their annual Harvest Festival, with items to be donated to Burnley Together.

Zach then decided that he wanted to do something more to help.

He has always enjoyed running, and so, after speaking to his parents, decided to set himself a personal challenge to help raise funds.

The challenge was to run 2K every day throughout the month of October.

Come rain and or shine, he completed every run, raising money by asking family and friends to donate to his Justgiving page – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zachary-lancasterThe amount raised will make a huge difference to the lives of people in the Burnley community, helping to provide funds towards utility bills, food, the Burnley Together Christmas Toy Appeal and much more this winter.

Initially established to help and support residents across the borough during the coronavirus outbreak with everyday needs, Burnley Together has become a pivotal point of contact for support enquiries across a wide range of issues.

Zach said: “It was tough getting up in the dark before school, but I really wanted to help those people who have less than me. I never imagined we could raise that much though. I’m so happy that so many people sponsored me, it’s a really great amount!”

Zach’s mum, Victoria, added: “We could not be any prouder of Zach for sticking with the challenge and putting his all into achieving the goal of 2K every day! I’m absolutely delighted that everyone got behind him and what a wonderful amount to hand over to Burnley Together, especially given the time of year.”

A spokesperson from Gisburn Primary School said:” We couldn’t be prouder of Zach for his amazing fundraising efforts to support Burnley Together. Raising over £730 is a wonderful achievement and this will make a huge difference to many families. Zach set himself a challenging goal but achieved this through his sheer determination to help others. Well done Zach!”

Leanne Townley at Burnley Together said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Zach for raising so much money for Burnley Together.